Kenya: Governments Foots Broke Gor's Air Ticket Bill

1 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are set to travel Saturday morning after the Ministry of Sports purchased their air tickets to Kinshasa where they will play home side DC Motema Pembe in their Caf Confederation Cup play-off return leg on Sunday.

The two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi last Sunday.

Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia revealed the club has been given tickets to travel to Kinshasa.

"We have given Gor Mahia air tickets and are also sorting out other issues pertinent to their travel. The Government wishes them all the best as they represent the country," said Kaberia.

He also dismissed allegations that the government has abandoned investing in football, saying he was aware of the crisis in the local leagues after the exit of SportPesa.

He said the ministry was working on modalities to ensure the top tier league and the lower ones ran smoothly.

Gor Mahia are going through tough financial times and have not paid their players three months salaries.

The club though got a short in the arm on Wednesday after Agrochemical and Food Company Limited entered a three-year partnership with them and advanced the hard up Kenyan champions Sh2 million.

Gor Mahia team manager Jalowi Obondo said a contingent of 26 will leave the country on Saturday at 9am for the DR Congo capital city.

Gor Mahia coach Steve Polack confirmed that he will be having 15 players at his disposal for the match.

The team will be without defender Charles Momanyi who was red carded during last weekend's match and Ghanaian striker Francis Afriye who is ineligible to play as he was not registered for this competition.

"We believe we shall play well and win the game. In football, 90 minutes count and you can't just rule us out because we drew at home," said Polack.

Read the original article on Nation.

