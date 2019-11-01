Kenya: Moi Still Admitted to Nairobi Hospital After Undergoing a Procedure - Family Sources

Nairobi — Former President Daniel arap Moi remained was still hospitalised Thursday, after undergoing a procedure, family sources said.

The retired president, who celebrated his 95th birthday last month, was reported to have been taken to Nairobi Hospital earlier in the week for a procedure which was successful but doctors advised that he should be admitted for further observation.

"Mzee is still in hospital and is doing well after the procedure," a family source told Capital FM News, "doctors are still monitoring him."

There had been widespread speculations about Moi's health since Wednesday, but all the family and government officials we spoke to confirmed he was still hospitalised.

"There is nothing absolutely to worry about, Mzee Moi is a public figure and we understand the concerns from Kenyans whenever he is taken to hospital," a senior government official in close contact with the family said.

Capital FM News has established that among the high profile guests who visited him Thursday was Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Moi's long-time Spokesman Lee Njiru was also quoted in sections of the media dismissing negative reports about his health.

There was no official statement from the family.