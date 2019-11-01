Kenya: Moi Still Admitted to Nairobi Hospital After Undergoing a Procedure - Family Sources

31 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former President Daniel arap Moi remained was still hospitalised Thursday, after undergoing a procedure, family sources said.

The retired president, who celebrated his 95th birthday last month, was reported to have been taken to Nairobi Hospital earlier in the week for a procedure which was successful but doctors advised that he should be admitted for further observation.

"Mzee is still in hospital and is doing well after the procedure," a family source told Capital FM News, "doctors are still monitoring him."

There had been widespread speculations about Moi's health since Wednesday, but all the family and government officials we spoke to confirmed he was still hospitalised.

"There is nothing absolutely to worry about, Mzee Moi is a public figure and we understand the concerns from Kenyans whenever he is taken to hospital," a senior government official in close contact with the family said.

Capital FM News has established that among the high profile guests who visited him Thursday was Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Moi's long-time Spokesman Lee Njiru was also quoted in sections of the media dismissing negative reports about his health.

There was no official statement from the family.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.