South Africa: Comprehensive Sexuality Education - Why It Matters

opinion

Limited, incomplete or incorrect knowledge and information related to sex, sexuality and sexual and reproductive health and rights among the youth contribute to gender-based violence, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, HIV, teenage pregnancies and other adverse health outcomes. There is an urgent need to increase and improve the provision of quality comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) across schools in South Africa and empower our youth.

South Africa regrettably has a high rate of teenage pregnancies, HIV infections and is considered one of the highest-ranking "rape capitals" in the world too. Equally disturbing is that South Africa is recorded as having the highest numbers of the HIV epidemic in the world. According to the UNAids 2017 Global Aids Update report, an estimated 7.7 million people were living with HIV.

Notably, the rate of infection is more prevalent among young women; where it is overwhelmingly nearly four times greater than that of men their age. Young women between the age of 15 and 24 made up 37% of new infections in South Africa in 2016, as per Avert. Recent studies have also found that only 59% of young people in South Africa have comprehensive knowledge of ways to prevent HIV. It...