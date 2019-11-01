South Africa: The Fiscal Cliff - National Treasury Plans to Become a Loan Shark to SOEs

opinion

The fiscus is staging a renewed bid to recoup the billions it pumps into SOEs without the desired outcomes. This will take the form of a dedicated liquidity facility, which will make a distinction between equity injections and loan advancements. The emphasis on the latter is repayment. However, National Treasury has overlooked a vital detail in the system, which could trip up the entire scheme: it is not in charge of SOEs.

Technically, and beyond a shadow of any doubt, the country is headed towards a fiscal cliff. SA Inc is teetering too close to the edge for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) not to serve as a wake-up call and a grim warning about the pain that awaits at the other side of a lack of radical action.

The time for talking is well and truly over, and inaction on the government's part is not an option. Something has to give: systemically, structurally and fundamentally. If not, a paradigm shift will be dictated to South Africa by international forces and institutions, and on terms beyond the government's control.

That is a nightmare scenario in which we do not want to find ourselves.

