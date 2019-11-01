Botswana: Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe Attempts a Botswana Explanation

analysis

Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe called a press conference in the Sunnyside Park Hotel in Joburg to throw shade all the way to Botswana. She denied allegations that she funded regime change, terrorism and money-laundering -- and also had a few lessons for Botswana about what she termed 'unity and reconciliation'.

After months of negative reports about her, ranging from her bankrolling a campaign by former Botswana president Ian Khama to effecting regime change ahead of the governing Botswana Democratic Party's conference a few months ago to a possible affair and D.i.v.o.r.c.e from husband Jeff Radebe to terrorism, Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe finally gathered the courage to face the media and defend herself.

Dressed in a black and white check and a matching vintage wide-brimmed black hat, armed with a PowerPoint presentation and flanked by reputation management specialist and former Jacob Zuma spin doctor Vincent Magwenya, Motsepe-Radebe thanked South African journalists for at least trying to be fair to her.

The press conference was in Johannesburg because the allegations against her mean she must apply for a visa to go to Botswana, which means she's effectively barred from going there. It also meant the Botswana journalists in question were not at the press conference....