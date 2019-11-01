South Africa: CSA Responds to SACA - No Need for Financial Investigation

Cape Town — The war of words between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) continued on Tuesday night as the strained relationship between the two organisations took its next step.

This comes after three CSA officials, reported to be Corrie van Zyl, Clive Eksteen and Naasei Appiah, were suspended on Tuesday night with CSA alleging they had neglected their duties in a payment dispute with SACA relating to last year's Mzansi Super League.

In November 2018, SACA and CSA had signed a commercial rights agreement relating to the granting of player commercial rights for use in the 2018 MSL.

According to the agreement, a fee of R2.5 million was due to be paid from CSA to the Players Trust by December 24 last year - and that did not happen.

CSA has since agreed to pay the money over to the Players Trust, but SACA followed up on Wednesday with a strong statement expressing shock at the suspensions and accusing CSA of not adhering to process in an ongoing court dispute that centres around SACA trying to stop a proposed domestic restructure from next season.

SACA has also requested for CSA to reveal in detail its financial situation and provide an in-depth account of exactly how the restructure would be financially viable.

Now, CSA has responded again in the form of a statement.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken note of the statement released by the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) today and the comments expressed therein by its CEO, Mr. Tony Irish," the statement read.

"Mr. Irish has confirmed that the dispute over players' rights for the 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL) has been settled and that also an agreement is in place for the 2019 edition of the tournament as well.

"We will continue to engage with SACA on all relevant matters but will not do so via the Media.

"As the MSL issue has been settled to the satisfaction of both parties there is no need for the independent investigation that Mr. Irish has suggested.

"It has to be reiterated that the decision to restructure our domestic cricket was taken by the Members' Council whose prerogative it is.

"Furthermore, there is no need for CSA to have any kind of independent investigation into its financial situation. These are audited both internally and externally with CSA having been given a clean audit year after year. These financials are available to all in our annual integrated report which is a public document.

"In conclusion, it must be stressed that CSA has never released the identity of the staff members currently under precautionary suspension and has no intention of doing so."

The second edition of the MSL is set to get underway on November 8.

Sport24