Namibia: Anglican Bishop Prays for Peace During Elections

Windhoek — As eligible Namibians go to the polls on 27 November 2019 to elect a state president and National Assembly members for the next five years, the Anglican Bishop of Namibia, Right Reverend Luke Lungile Pato, has called for peaceful elections.

From its independence in 1990, Namibia has held orderly and fair elections.

In a statement, Pato enjoined Namibians to uphold that peaceful tradition, which he said was essential for socio-economic development.

"Namibia's democratic architecture has a pluralistic political system characterized by regular, free, and fair elections. Namibia is also known for its political stability and commitment towards the deepening of democracy, which are strongly anchored in its constitution. We, therefore, encourage all eligible citizens to peacefully vote for the leaders of their choice. This would cement the nation-building project in Namibia," the Bishop Pato said.

He further called upon all people to exercise tolerance towards each other and to express their constitutional rights in a non-violent manner.

"We urge all our beloved citizens to always shun violence and be mindful to respect everyone's rights, especially those who may not agree with them. The task at hand requires our collective responsibility in upholding everything that is good and right, to promote unity and consolidate our hard-won democracy," he said.

He added: "In preparation for the November polls, we call on all participating political parties, other actors and stakeholders to promote peace, before, during and after the national elections. As societal actors, we all have a collective duty to contribute towards free, fair, credible and peaceful elections outcomes that can be embraced by all."

He hailed the many Namibians "who continue to pray ceaselessly for our country" and said the Anglican Church in Namibia would continue to pray for Namibia's leaders "to lead with wisdom guided by God".