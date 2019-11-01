Nigeria: Tyler Perry's New Shows Now Showing On DStv and Gotv

1 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The new shows from award winning American film producer and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, 'Sistas' and 'The Oval' premiered yesterday Thursday, October 31 on DStv and GOtv.

'Sistas' revolves around a group of single black ladies as they navigate their complicated love lives, careers and friendships through the ups and downs of living in a modern world. 'The Oval' on the other hand carries the audience alongside the first family, the Franklins played by Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson, moving into the White House and follows immediately after the 'Sistas'.

Perry's shows and films have always been successful, notably the 'Madea' series where he played the titular character. The new shows are coming on the heels of his historic feat recently. Perry became the first African American to independently own the largest film studio in Atlanta, surpassing that of Warner Bros and Disney. The news was greeted with fanfare.

'Sistas' and 'The Oval' airs every Thursday on BET channel at 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm respectively.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.