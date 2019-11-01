South Africa: Msl to Go Ahead As Planned Despite Csa 'Corporate Issues'

Cape Town — The second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) will go ahead as planned this month despite Cricket South Africa (CSA) admitting to having "corporate issues".

The 2019 tournament is set to get underway on November 8, but CSA has been in the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons this week after it suspended three senior officials on Tuesday night, alleging that they had a role to play in a payment dispute between CSA and the South African Cricketers Association relating to the 2018 MSL.

When one factors in the suspensions, CSA's debt of hundreds of millions of Rands, a proposed domestic restructure that has resulted in legal action from SACA and the fact that the struggling Proteas are currently without any permanent leadership, then it is clear that there are numerous immediate challenges facing the game in South Africa.

The MSL is also key to CSA's proposed plans to eradicate its debt, and on Friday the organisation confirmed that the 2019 edition was good to go ahead.

"Cricket South Africa is pleased to confirm that plans for the 2019 Mzansi Super League are afoot to ensure that this second edition, commencing on 8 November 2019, is bigger and better than the first," a statement said on Friday.

"While the management deals with corporate issues around operational functions that are normal in organisations from time to time, CSA is forging ahead with producing a spectacular event that rivals leagues around the world.

"The opening game next week will see defending champions, Jozi Stars, and the last season runners-up, Cape Town Blitz, go head to head at Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

"The Cricket South Africa team have been travelling to six named cities Pretoria, Polokwane, Mpumalanga, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg to meet with City Mayors to solidify partnerships and build hype and excitement for the second season. The pre-trophy tour commenced in Pretoria on 16 October and culminated today in Johannesburg.

CSA Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe , added that the tournament had the potential to unite South Africans.

"The MSL T20 may only be in its second season, but it brings our provinces together, showcases our extraordinary country and provides an opportunity for South African cricket to grow and be represented internationally," he said.

Source: <b>Sport24</b>