South Africa: Zille - DA Has Taken a Knock but We Will Recover

31 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

The problem in the DA was one of leadership, not race, and the party had to get that right, newly elected federal council chairperson Helen Zille has told the Cape Town Press Club.

"It's not an easy thing to fix," she said.

Zille believed the resignations of Mmusi Maimane as federal leader, Athol Trollip as federal chairperson and Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor had not caused a crisis in the party.

Rather, she said, their resignations had followed a process of identifying and analysing the problems the party were facing, which culminated in a review report by Ryan Coetzee, Tony Leon and Michiel le Roux.

"The loss across the board in by-elections was a symptom of our problems, not a cause, and the critical conclusion was that the current leadership was not capable of leading the DA out of this crisis.

Zille said it was an unbelievably bold move by Maimane and the party to take the principle of accountability seriously, adding Maimane was "unbelievably courageous" in calling for the analysis and for taking the report to federal council instead of sweeping it under the rug.

Zille admitted she was taken by surprise at the resignations, as had "nine-tenths" of the federal executive.

"We asked them not to, we asked them to rethink it. They said no, they wanted to go. I said right, we can do nothing about that."

Zille said the DA's particular governing structures in Gauteng were extremely vulnerable, but she did not think it should be co-governing with the ANC or EFF.

"We have taken a knock, I don't want to be full of bravado but our polls have nicely stabilised this past week and it has not been nearly anything like a setback which people have claimed it to be.

"Yes, it will take us time to recover but we will recover and we have a chance of recovering now... If there is anything we have learned, good leadership is more important than the colour of leadership."

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.