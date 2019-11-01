South Africa: Moeen Ali Set to Join Cape Town Blitz for Msl 2.0

Cape Town — England all-rounder Moeen Ali is on his way to the Cape Town Blitz for the opening of the Mzansi Super League as a replacement for Pakistan international seamer Wahab Riaz, who will join the team at the conclusion of his international commitments.

Ali will be available for the Blitz' two opening matches against the Jozi Stars in Johannesburg on November 8 and two days later in Paarl against Paarl Rocks.

Cape Town Blitz head coach Ashwell Prince is looking forward to Ali bringing all his experience to the squad.

"Moeen brings huge international experience to the team and in County cricket, he won the T20 Blast in 2018 with Worcestershire Rapids and he led them to the 2019 final, so we're looking forward to having him in Cape Town," Prince said.

He is no stranger to the shores of the Mother City as he has had previous stints with St Augustine Cricket Club in the Western Province club league.

"I'm very excited to be part of the MSL and joining Cape Town Blitz for the start of the tournament. I'm looking forward to playing with and against some world class players," Ali said.

Cape Town Blitz CEO Nabeal Dien expressed his excitement about Ali returning to a city he is familiar with.

"Moeen Ali is a great acquisition for us, he has an affinity to Cape Town and club cricket in the Province going back a number of years. We're looking forward to having a player of his quality for the start of the tournament," Dien said.

Riaz will be available for selection for the first home game of the competition against Jozi Stars on November 14.

- SA Cricket

Source: <b>Sport24</b>