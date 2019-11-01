South Africa: Blemish-Free 61 for Coetzee to Lead At Simola

Cape Town — While he was a little disappointed for failing to make a birdie on the eighth hole - his 17 th hole of the day - George Coetzee had nothing to complain about after he raced to an untainted 11-under-par 61 opening round of the Origins of Golf Final at Simola Golf and Country Estate on Thursday.

Coetzee is playing his first Sunshine Tour event for this season and after what's been a solid season for him in Europe, he wasted no time in showing off his class in Knysna. He was three-under after his opening four holes thanks to an eagle on the 12 th , which was his third hole and a birdie on the next hole. A par on 14 was followed back-to-back birdies and a par later, Coetzee found more joy, making an eagle there to turn in 29.

"I enjoyed that," he said after his round, "it's not every day you get to play that well and when you do, you still have to finish the round. I would have loved the one (birdie) on eight just to have a chance on that magic number (59) on the ninth; I had one shot at it and I missed the green. Otherwise, it was good fun."

That eagle on the 18 th was followed by another pair of consecutive birdies after the turn. He birdied the fourth and the seventh, his 13 th and 16 th holes of the round. "When you stop trying, that's when it starts happening," Coetzee said of his approach to the round.

"I'm not complaining that I left anything out there because I definitely picked up a few that I shouldn't have. I was hitting a lot of fairways. I was busy doing my own stats and I thought 'ow, I didn't miss a single fairway on that nine', that doesn't happen often. And then I missed two fairways; the one was a bad bounce and the other bounced on the road next to the green but when things are going your way, you just keep calm and enjoy."

He's certainly enjoyed being back home.

"I went fishing at 10 o'clock last night, that's the secret weapon; going fishing till late."

Lurking three shots behind Coetzee is Jake Redman who used to reside in Knysna and had Simola as his home course. He carded a near-perfect eight-under 64. His round consisted of seven birdies, a bogey and an eagle.

"It's always nice to play a golf course that you're familiar with," he said. "It brings up a lot of good memories and I have had a lot of good rounds here in the past. And, obviously, coming from Knysna, it's nice to get out and get off to a good round."

Scores:

61 - George Coetzee 64 - Jake Redman 66 - Oliver Bekker, Jean Hugo 67 - Fredrik From, Jacquin Hess, Keenan Davidse, Breyten Meyer, MJ Viljoen, Martin Rohwer 68 - Andre De Decker, Franklin Manchest, Andre Nel, Ryan Tipping, Daniel van Tonder, Combrinck Smit, CJ du Plessis 69 - Bennie van der Merwe, Luke Jerling, Philip Geerts, Herman Loubser, Doug McGuigan, Malcolm Mitchell, Hennie du Plessis, Jean-Paul Strydom, Anton Haig 70 - Cameron Moralee, Anthony Michael, James Hart du Preez, Garth Mulroy, Hennie Otto, Allister de Kock, Dayne Moore, Rupert Kaminski, Stefan Wears-Taylor, Andrew Curlewis 71 - Dylan Kok, Andrew van der Knaap, Makhetha Mazibuko, Riekus Nortje, Alex Haindl, Garrick Higgo, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Jade Buitendag, Deon Germishuys, Ruan Conradie, Ockie Strydom, Estiaan Conradie, Louis Albertse, Jaco Ahlers, Kyle Barker, Theunis Bezuidenhout 72 - Jason Diab, Hayden Griffiths, Jake Roos, Titch Moore, Darin de Smidt, Duane Keun, Kyle McClatchie, Toto Thimba, JJ Senekal, Ryan Cairns, Dylan Mostert, Roberto Lupini, Luke Brown 73 - Christopher Van der Merwe, Francois van Vuuren, Clinton Grobler, Callum Mowat, Matt Bright, Aubrey Beckley, Ruan de Smidt, Thriston Lawrence, Scott Campbell, Teboho Sefatsa, Hendrikus Stoop, Ruan Korb, Gerrit Foster 74 - Nicholaus Frade, Michael Hollick, Jonathan Waschefort, Chris Swanepoel, Wynand Dingle, Matthew Rushton, Sean Bradley, Christiaan Basson 75 - Karl Ochse, Paul Boshoff, Ryan O'Neill, Lyle Rowe, Erhard Lambrechts, Luke Mayo, Divan van den Heever, Ruan Huysamen, Cameron Esau, Jacques P de Villiers, Rhys West, DK Kim 76 - Arno Pretorius, Derick Petersen, Stephen Ferreira, Tristen Strydom 77 - Matthew Carvell, Wallie Coetsee, Teaghan Gauche, Dylan Naidoo, Jared Harvey, Wayne Stroebel, Jaco Prinsloo, David McIntyre 78 - Caylum Boon, Juran Dreyer 80 - Maurice Prinsloo, Adriel Poonan, Yubin Jung, Andrew Odoh RTD - Heinrich Bruiners

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Sunshine Tour

Source: <b>Sport24</b>