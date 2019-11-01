South Africa: 'Definitely Not' - Helen Zille Says She Has No Ambition of Being DA Leader Again

31 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Newly elected DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has said she has no ambition of leading the party again.

When Zille was asked at the Cape Town Press Club on Wednesday if she would accept a nomination as federal leader, she said: "No. And to underline that, definitely not.

"You never put your toe in the same pool twice, because it's not the same pool and it's not the same toe."

She said standing for federal council chair was completely different, an "extraordinarily significant position" at the interface between the political and administrative parts of the party.

She said she hadn't initially decided at all to stand for that position and it had been the last thing on her mind until she received calls from colleagues and had a chat with her husband.

A nuclear bomb

"I did put my hat in the ring and it [exploded] like a nuclear bomb in the party."

She said she had won by a much bigger margin than she ever would have hoped or dreamed.

"All these talks about this big fat conspiracy that has been brewing for months is totally absurd."

On Monday, DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen said during his address to the Cape Town Press Club that he would throw his hat in the ring to become the DA's next federal leader.

Last week, Mmusi Maimane resigned as federal leader and Athol Trollip as federal chairperson. This was preceded by the resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Zille said she was not sure what lay ahead in Maimane's future, but was sure he would fall on his feet.

"It's hard to be rejected by your colleagues and stand up and say, I am going to continue serving."

She regretted that he had included a line in his speech about the DA not being the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.

"I like Mmusi. We were very close," she said.

"He is a very good guy and I do think he was wrongly advised for a very long time."

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.