South Africa: Gary Player Invitational Celebrates 20th 'Golf and Giving' in SA

31 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Gary Player Invitational will celebrate 20 years of "Golf and Giving" with a new tournament format for the South African event at The Lost City Golf Course at Sun City from November 23-24 .

As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, this year's 36-hole tournament has been expanded to a full field of 72 golfers including sports stars, celebrities, Sunshine Tour and Sunshine Ladies Tour professionals, and business leaders.

Among the sports legends, who have already confirmed their participation, are Springbok stars Bryan Habana , Victor Matfield , Akona and Odwa Ndungane , and Owen Nkumane ; boxing legend Brian Mitchell ; former Proteas captain Shaun Pollock ; Bafana Bafana legends Shaun Bartlett , Matthew Booth , Jimmy Tau and Mark Williams .

The South African tournament on the global Gary Player Invitational Series is celebrating its 20th anniversary of supporting underprivileged children and communities.

Some of the beneficiaries of this year's event are Wings and Wishes and the Blair Atholl School.

The Gary Player Invitational is one of the greatest philanthropic gatherings in South African sport and has in the past 20 years played a key role in helping The Player Foundation to raise more than $64 million for charities worldwide.

"We have been blessed to have so many wonderful people come and support our tournament and The Player Foundation over the years, and the greatest gift is how many of them have gone back to their own countries inspired to find ways to give back themselves," said Grand Slam champion and tournament host, Gary Player.

"We cannot thank all of them enough, including our friends in the world of business and our loyal sponsors for all they have done to support our fundraising efforts during these 20 years."

