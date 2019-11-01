South Africa: Lerm to Lead Kings in Glasgow

Cape Town — Southern Kings No 8 Ruaan Lerm will lead the side when they take on Scottish side, Glasgow Warriors , at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday.

Lerm will lead a side that sees a single change to the forwards pack, with an additional positional switch, to the team that narrowly went down to Benetton in Treviso last week.

Workhorse loose-forward, Thembelani Bholi, who came off the bench last week, has been slotted in at blindside flanker in the starting XV. Bobby de Wee, who donned the No 7 jersey last week, will shift to No 4 lock where he replaces JC Astle.

"We've made a few subtle changes in the forwards with Thembelani Bholi coming in at flank. I thought he played a vital role when he came on last week. He's presence was felt with his ball carrying, and he also had two critical steals when he came on," confirmed interim head coach, Robbi Kempson.

In the backline, following an elbow injury to Demetri Catrakilis last week, the versatile JT Jackson will get a start in the No 10 jersey this week where he will form a half-back pairing with scrumhalf, Josh Allderman.

Erich Cronje will also earn his first starting berth at outside centre, as Sibusiso Sithole shifts from No 13 to wing where he takes the place of Josiah Twum-Boafo.

"Josh Allderman was pretty much man of the match for us last week. He had an excellent game, and will remain as the starting scrumhalf. With the unfortunate return home of Demetri Catrakilis, we have managed to bring in JT Jackson at flyhalf this week," said Kempson.

"Erich Cronje, who brought a lot of energy when he came on, will be at outside centre. He impressed us and gives us a variety of options with regards to his boot. Sithole moves out to the wing to give us that bit more experience in a fairly young backline."

The Southern Kings have received a boost after securing the services of Scott van Breda on a short-term loan from English Premiership side, Worcester Warriors.

Van Breda has linked up with the side for the remaining two matches of the tour, and will provide backline cover from the bench.

Southern Kings team:

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Christopher Hollis, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Sibusiso Sithole, 10 JT Jackson, 9 Josh Allderman, 8 Ruaan Lerm (captain), 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Tienie Burger, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Bobby de Wee, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Xandre Vos, 18 Rossouw de Klerk, 19 Jerry Sexton, 20 Elrigh Louw, Gavin Mills, Siya Masuku, Scott van Breda

- Southern Kings media

Source: Sport24