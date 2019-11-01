Zimbabwe: Bakers Reduce Bread Price

Bakers Inn has led major bakeries in reducing bread prices by around $1 a loaf after the Government started supplying millers with cheaper wheat.

The National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe (NBAZ) chief executive Mr Ngoni Mazango confirmed the new prices in a Press statement yesterday and said Bakers Inn had already reduced the price.

"The Government has supplied millers with subsidised wheat which by and large reduced the price of flour. In response to this development, Bakers Inn Bakeries has decided to extend the benefit to the consumer despite the escalating costs of other inputs like power, diesel, local and imported raw materials," he said.

Mr Ngoni Mazango said that the wholesale price of a loaf has been reduced from $14 to $13.

"Baker's Inn as from Tuesday 29 October, 2019 reduced its wholesale price from $14 to $13. The recommended retail price is between $14 and $14,50. Consumers were having to pay as high as $15,75 in the last weeks. This price will hold for as long as Baker's Inn Bakeries have subsidised flour."

A survey carried out by The Herald yesterday at one of the country's leading supermarket chains showed that the price of bread had decreased, but consumers were still opting for cheaper alternatives.

Said Harare resident Mrs Sarah Hamandishe: "I don't know what is happening. I am no longer buying products that I used to buy. I am now buying only the cheapest products that fit into my budget."