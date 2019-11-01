South Africa: Unisa Honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Posthumously With an Honorary Social Work Degree

29 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been honoured posthumously with an honorary social work degree by the University of South Africa (Unisa).

The mother of the nation, as Madikizela-Mandela was popularly known, was recognised by the institution for her enormous contribution to the struggle against apartheid.

The event took place during a graduation ceremony at Unisa's main campus in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The university said it recognised Madikizela-Mandela as one of South Africa's foremost struggle stalwarts, crusader for social justice and anti-apartheid activist.

It added that the honorary degree was in recognition of her revolutionary social work which impacted on individuals, groups and communities, her radical challenge to the apartheid system from the early stages of her life as a professional social worker as well as the role she played in bringing social change as an activist and community developer to empower women.

The degree was received by Madikizela-Mandela's grandson, Zondwa Mandela, on behalf of the family.

She died on April 2, 2018, aged 81 at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

