South Africa: Flo - Fantastic Siya Has Fully Grasped Bok Captaincy

Cape Town — Captaining your country at a Rugby World Cup always comes with a lot of pressure, but for Siya Kolisi that pressure is on another level.

Ever since he was named Bok skipper at the start of the 2018 international season, Kolisi has been made to answer questions about what it feels like to be his country's first black captain.

It is a question that is still being asked as the Boks prepare for Saturday's World Cup final against England in Yokohama, and it has never been one that Kolisi has shied away from.

Kolisi more than anyone understands the significance of leading this side into battle at a World Cup, and he knows just how much it would mean for South Africa should he lift the Webb Ellis Cup in front of the world on Sunday.

"Siya's got a lot of weight on his shoulders in terms of the role as captain, with regards to the make-up of our country and our nation - where we've come from, where we are right now," Louw explained on Tuesday.

"It's a role he's grasped fully.

"I'll never forget the first thing he did as captain was encourage those around him to support him and help him lead."

Kolisi has been vocal on how he leans on the likes of Duane Vermeulen, Eben Etzebeth, Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Handre Pollard, Schalk Brits and Elton Jantjies for leadership advice.

He has also received praise from head coach Rassie Erasmus for taking it on the chin when he is substituted, even if it comes earlier than expected.

"Being self-aware, again, is a fantastic trait of a leader," said Louw.

"Find out what your strengths and weaknesses are, and make sure you surround yourself with people who are wiser than you in areas, and you will succeed.

"Siya is very aware of that, and he's led with great example, with great courage.

"And he rallies the guys up when necessary. He'll call on specific players to act on certain areas of the game, and to take leadership and control there.

"Ultimately, he surrounds himself with a mini-leadership group that really makes his job and his role a whole lot easier.

"But I think most importantly, at the end of the day, all that matters is that you lead by example in terms of your play, and I think he has been playing fantastic rugby."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 11:00 (SA time).

Source: <b>Sport24</b>