Zimbabwe: Highlanders Unstoppable

1 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Ricky Zililo

Bulawayo — Highlanders' juggernaut continued to roll, stretching their unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to eight games and, in the process, jumping up into sixth place on the standings.

Bosso scored all three goals in the first half against bottom-placed Yadah at Barbourfields.

This has set the tone for their epic clash against Dynamos at Rufaro on Sunday.

Highlanders, who have been enjoying fine form since the arrival of Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, displayed breathtaking football in the opening 30 minutes, before taking their foot off the pedal after banging in three goals.

Left-back Mbongeni Ndlovu fired Bosso into the lead after getting to the end of Denzel Khumalo's pass to poke the ball past advancing goalkeeper Issah Ali in the 11th minute.

In the 20th minute, striker Godfrey Makaruse, doubled Bosso's lead with a thunderbolt from about 20 metres out.

Makaruse started due to the unavailability of chief striker Prince Dube, who is serving a two-match ban for picking up a red card against ZPC Kariba.

Tinashe Makanda sealed victory by converting a defence-splitting pass from Nqobizitha Masuku in the 27th minute.

Makanda left centre-back Byron Madzokere for dead before slotting past a hapless Ali.

An avalanche of goals were expected from Bosso after that, but the players seemed to reserve their energy for Sunday's big match against Dynamos.

Highlanders were expected to have an easy second-half, but Yadah woke up from their slumber and took the game to their hosts.

Veteran striker Ralph Matema virtually sealed his place on the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar when reduced the deficit by heading home Morris Musiyakuvi's cross from the left side in the 77th minute.

"I'm happy with the victory because this was a difficult game. We had good focus, good tactical discipline and a very good first-half where we scored three goals," the Bosso coach said.

"I think we're in a good direction because what we want is a nice ranking (move up the table to a respectable position).

"Today we enjoy, tomorrow we do recovery and on Saturday we travel to play Dynamos." Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe disappeared into the team's dressing room.

Highlanders... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (3) 3

Yadah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ...  1

