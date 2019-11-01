Zimbabwe: Mbira Giants Reunite At La Rouge

1 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Mbira masters Tendai "Samaita" Gahamadze and Tichaona "Nyamasvisva" MaAfrika are set to rekindle memories of the original Mbira Dzenharira when they share the stage tonight at Bar Rouge at Harare's Westgate Shopping Mall.

Some years ago, the two steered the original Mbira DzeNharira ship that popularised mbira music.

They later went their separate ways with Samaita remaining with Mbira DzeNharira, while Nyamasvisva founded Mawungira eNharira.

Despite having respectable separate careers, the mbira gurus sometimes come together for joint shows where they take fans down memory lane.

It is likely to be the case tonight when they share the stage at La Rouge.

They have done a number of joint shows at the venue and La Rouge manager Spencer Sahumani says their combination was a crowd-puller.

"Since they started having joint shows here, we realised that they do better as a combination than they do as separate entities. They have also realised that people are nostalgic and still want to see them on the same stage together," said Sahumani.

"We have the best shows when they perform together. Some mbira lovers have suggested that they do joint shows every week, but they now have separate groups to focus on. We are confident this week's show will be another exciting affair."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.