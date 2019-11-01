Rwanda: Nshimiyimana Under Fire As Crisis At As Kigali Continues

31 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Thursday

Gasogi 1-1 Kiyovu

Wednesday

Muhanga 0-0 AS Kigali

AS KIGALI have wobbled since beginning of the 2019/2020 Rwanda Premier League season, and their campaign hit a new low on Wednesday as they were held by AS Muhanga to a goalless draw.

After a summer spree that saw the club making star signings as skipper Haruna Niyonzima, goalkeeper Eric Ndayishimiye, Fiston Nkezingabo and Rashid Kalisa, among others, AS Kigali have only picked 7 points after six matches this term.

Having only managed one victory, a difficult 1-0 win over Marines last weekend, AS Kigali next face third-placed Police on Saturday and any result other than victory will pile more pressure of head coach Eric Nshimiyimana and, possibly, put his job on the line.

According to reports, some officials of the City of Kigali-sponsored side are unhappy after club plunged into a crisis of results, and Nshimiyimana - who is at AS Kigali for a third stint - could soon be shown the exit door if he does nothing to turn the team's fortunes around.

However, asked if he is under pressure following AS Kigali's slump, Nshimiyimana said, "The pressure is obviously there. But, I am not worried. We are working hard, and I am optimistic the results we want will soon come. Right now the focus is on our next game."

"We didn't start well, but we still have a chance to turn it around. We have to work and put ourselves in the best performance."

Times Sport has learned that the club management will hold a general assembly on Friday, but Daniel Komezusenge, the club's secretary general, has shrugged off speculations that the meeting has been convened to discuss the future of Nshimiyimana at AS Kigali.

"We are not discussing Nshimiyimana and his future. It is still early, and we are confident we will catch up with the teams ahead of us. The leaders are only 7 points better," Komezusenge told this publication in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Gasogi hold SC Kiyovu

In the meantime, new entrants Gasogi United have recorded four draws in their debut topflight league campaign after six match rounds following their 1-all stalemate with SC Kiyovu at Kigali Stadium on Thursday night.

Kiyovu went ahead through Robert Saba in the 65th minute, but the lead was canceled three minutes later as Liberia-born forward Heron Scarla salvaged a point for the hosts.

Gasogi are in eighth position with 7 points, having registered one win, one loss and four draws in their opening six games. Mukura top the table with 14 points.

