South Africa: Boks Won't Force Drop Goals in RWC Final

1 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town — A look through the history of the tournament confirms that drop goals and Rugby World Cup finals go hand-in-hand.

In the eight finals that there have been since 1987, drop goals have been landed in four of them, and in 1995 (Springboks) and 2007 (England) the final was won after drop goals in extra time.

It is something that Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard is well aware of as he prepares for Sunday's 2019 final against a heavily favoured England outfit, but he said on Friday that he would not force the issue.

"It's no secret that finals have been decided with drop goals and penalty kicks," he told media on Friday.

"But you are not going to put too much thought into that, because you just trust your process.

"I know my limits, I know where I can go back to, which angles I can take and shouldn't take. If I don't feel comfortable, I won't be taking the kick. I don't want to be forcing it.

"We've got a great pack of forwards who could put some pressure on them come set-piece time.

"If you feel comfortable, you've got to take a shot at it, because opportunities are going to be few and far apart.

"I don't know how far back - we'll see how the wind blows tomorrow and maybe I will adjust it a little come game-day."

In terms of long-range place kicking, the Boks do have the option of Frans Steyn on their bench.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 11:00 (SA time).

Teams:

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Tom Curry, 5 Courtney Lawes, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Dan Cole, 19 George Kruis, 20 Mark Wilson, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Henry Slade, 23 Jonathan Joseph

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.