Eritrea: Activities By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Germany, Angola, Holland and South Sudan have conducted various activities consolidating their attachment with their homeland.

According to report, the Central Germany organization of PFDJ held its annual meeting on 26 October in the city of Frankfurt.

Explaining on the objective situation in the homeland, Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, said that the political development unfolding in the region following the peace and friendship agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia is positively impacting the political, economic and diplomatic activities and called on citizens in general and the PFDJ organization in particular to strengthen contribution.

Mr. Kahsai Tewolde also gave briefing on the activities conducted this year in terms of the strengths and challenges encountered. Mr. Kahsai said that in this new era due attention will be given to preserve the achievements registered and address the challenges.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries, Mr. Saleh Omar conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Luanda and Lubcango, Angola, on the objective situation and investment opportunities in the homeland.

At the seminar Ambassador Saleh called on nationals to strengthen participation in the nation building process by identifying areas of investment of preference and channeling their resources.

The participants on their part commending for the briefing they were provided, expressed readiness to take advantage of the investment opportunity provided.

In related news, the Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union, Mr. Negassi Kassa and Eritrean Consul in the Netherlands, Mr. Solomon Mehari, conducted seminar to nationals residing in the Netherland cities of Kampen and Zwolle focusing on the progress of the new era unfolding in the Horn Africa and the opportunity that could create as well as the investment opportunity that the Government is initiating.

The German branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women also conducted its six months meeting on 26 and 27 October in Frankfurt.

Moreover, seminar focusing on the role of the Eritrean youth in the national development was conducted to YPFDJ organization in Juba on 26 and 27 October.