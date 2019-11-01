Malawi: Germany Commits K37bn to Malawi for Social-Economic Development

Government of the Federal Republic of Germany has committed €45.3 million (approximately MK37.3 billion) to Malawi for implementation of various development programmes geared towards poverty alleviation and social-economic development.

Chiunda (3L), Schneider, German Ambassador Jurgen Borsch and other delegates at the bilateral meeting

The amount adds up to 91.3 million euros (about K75.2 billion) in commitments since the last government-to-government negotiations between Germany and Malawi held in 2017.

The commitment of the funds comes as a result of recent bilateral development cooperation negotiations between the two countries which were held from 29th to 30th October in Lilongwe.

Head of the German delegation Alois Schneider made the announced in Lilongwe on Thursday after the bilateral talks which he described as productive and successful.

He said the funds committed this year (2019) would focus on improving health and social protection, quality of education and private sector development in rural areas for the people of Malawi.

Not only has Germany committed the said funds but has also made some additional funds available to the agriculture sector. The special funds are being committed under the Special Initiative One World No Hunger.

"In addition, we are committing an amount to the tune of about €43.6 million (approximately MK35.9 billion) since last negotiations for projects to ensure food security and better nutrition," he said.

Germany highlighted its zero tolerance approach to corruption in its all development programmes.

The country also urged for a sharp focus on the actual implementation of policies, strategies and reforms to promote development and further improve transparency and accountability.

Secretary to the Treasury, Cliff Chiunda commended the German Government for the support to and confidence it has in the Government of Malawi and its people.

He said the funds committed to the country will go a long way in assisting Malawi in implementing some of its important projects.

The Malawi Government stressed its commitment to carry out necessary reforms that are critical to successful implementation of the policies, programmes and projects in the agreed areas of cooperation for the betterment of life of the people of Malawi.

Chiunda stressed on the need for Malawi Government to start implementing the projects for the benefit of all Malawians.

Sectors such as health, education, gender, social protection, private sector development as well as public finance management are among those to benefit from the committed funds.

"We will make sure the resources given to us are properly utilised. I would like to assure Malawians that government will try its best to make sure these resources are used for the intended purpose," said Chiunda.

The negotiations have been described as frank, constructive and taking place in a cordial atmosphere which reflects honest relations between the two countries. The talks focused on ongoing future programmes for development cooperation.

Germany and Malawi have agreed to continue the strategic dialogue and exchange on the areas of cooperation and ensure a more regular follow up on the agreements.

The cooperation of the two countries dates back to 1964 when Malawi attained her independence from British rule.

For more than 55 years now, the two countries have worked together which has led to improved health and social protection, access to and quality of education.

It is hoped the cooperation will also create more jobs and income through private sector development in rural areas among other benefits.