Malawi: Indian High Commission Refuses to Receive Petition Over Ghandi Statue

1 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Anti-Mahatma Ghandi statue activists on Friday left the Indian High Commission disappointed after officials refused to receive their petition.

Citizens for Progressive Action are currently holding a vigil at the Indian High Commission offices in Lilongwe protesting against the construction of a Mahatma Gandhi statue

anywhere in Malawi.

A group of people calling themselves Citizens for Progressive Action held a vigil at the Indian High Commission offices in Lilongwe to protest against the Indian government decision to erect a statue of Mahatma Ghandi, a freedom fighter but whom the group describes as racist towards blacks.

The group's spokesperson Pemphero Mphande said the commission refused to open its doors for the group.

He said instead, the youthful activists will deliver the petition at the Lilongwe Civic Offices.

"Our message is clear that we don't want any Ghandi statue in Malawi because he contributed nothing to our country.

"If we have more space, let us honour our own heroes," said Mphande.

The group held the vigil since morning, chanting anti-Ghandi songs whilst carrying anti-Ghandi messages on placards.

Jimmy Kainja an academic at Chancellor College says Malawians who have done tremendous work deserve a statue, but not an outsider like Gandhi.

"I don't think as a country, Gandhi has any stake in us - you could extend that to Africa," says Kainja. "Gandhi may be seen as a hero from a different perspective but not from Africa and the black African perspective."

Kainja actually says that many young people throughout Africa are starting to question historical events.

"Several African governments have faced the pressure from young groups of activists who begin to re-read or understand history from a different perspective," Kainja explains.

Richard Mathankie, a student of communication and cultural studies at the same University of Malawi believes that thegovernment should have taken a stronger stance.

"As a country we have the power to say no," Mathakie says. "If we say yes, it will be like we are just receiving anything without thinking of what will be the negative impact."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.