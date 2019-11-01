Malawi Army Called in to Quell Chilobwe Violence

1 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have been called in to help quell protests and violence in Chilobwe, Blantyre as residents are battling with police over a murder suspect.

MDF soldiers called from barracks to help

Police are currently firing tear-gas to disperse an angry crowd which is swelling around Chilobwe police unit demanding the release of a murder suspect who is in police custody.

Eye witnesses said the suspect went to steal from one of the houses in the high-density area after noticing that the owners of the house were not there.

However, a nine-year-old boy, the son to the owners of the house, found him red handed stealing and managed to identify the suspect.

This forced the suspect to kill the boy who was just coming from school in a bid to cover up evidence and covered him in beddings.

The parents found the boy in a pool of blood, with machete wounds, murdered.

The suspect is said to have surrendered himself to police in fear of mob justice.

But angry residents, baying for the blood of the suspect, have broken the police unit's window panes.

They have also closed roads and the situation is getting out of hand and all shops in the township are now closed and all business is at standstill.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.