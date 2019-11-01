Mozambique: 'Military Junta' Claims Responsibility for Attacks

1 November 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" has claimed responsibility for the spate of armed attacks in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala in recent weeks.

Speaking by phone with the Beira office of the daily paper "Noticias", the leader of the Junta, Mariano Nhongo (who has awarded himself the rank of general), boasted that he had given the command for the attacks.

He said that his main target was the police - although in fact civilian vehicles have also come under fire. In the last week of October, there were four attacks in Sofala and five people were killed, including two policemen.

Nhongo said that, during the general and provincial elections of 15 October, the police had intervened at the polling stations, "where there were shots and people died". He added that several people had been detained, and some remained incarcerated, which had facilitated ballot box stuffing.

He promised that the Junta's forces will attack any police vehicle in retaliation for the police intervention in the elections. "With the armed forces (FADM), we don't have any problems, because they didn't participate in the elections", he said.

Nhongo has radically changed his position on the elections. Before polling day, he was calling for the elections to be postponed, so that his name could be added to the ballot paper, and he threatened to make it impossible for the elections to be held.

Asked why the recent attacks had targeted civilians, as well as the police, Nhongo said "I prefer not to talk about this".

The "Military Junta" is a breakaway from the main opposition party, Renamo, led by Ossufo Momade, whom Nhongo regards as "a traitor".

When "Noticias" asked about his current relations with Momade, Nhongo replied, "I don't want to talk with him, I don't even want to know anything about him, because he has completely ruined our party".

But Nhongo was willing to talk with President Filipe Nyusi. "As from Friday, I shall be completely available to talk with President Nyusi, because I shall be in an area where the network signal allows a good telephone connection".

But Nyusi has already made it clear that he regards Ossufo Momade as the true leader of Renamo. Momade has a good claim to legitimacy, in that he won a contested election at a Renamo congress in January.

It was Momade who, in front of a large number of international witnesses, signed the peace agreement with Nyusi on 6 August, and Nyusi is unlikely to agree to negotiate a second agreement just because there is a split inside Renamo.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.