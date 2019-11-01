Mozambique: Tourism On the Increase, Says Prime Minister

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario said on Thursday that tourism to Mozambique is gradually increasing, and that in 2018 tourism earned the country 241.8 million dollars, compared with 196 million in 2015.

Speaking in Maputo, at the opening of the seventh edition of the Mozambique International Tourism Fair (known as Fikani), Rosario said that, as a result of the reforms being implemented by the government in the sector, the number of international tourist arrivals has been increasing significantly. According to the government's figures 2.8 million tourists entered the country in 2018, compared with 1.6 million in 2015.

The number of jobs in the hotel industry, restaurants, travel agencies and other activities linked to tourism has risen from 58,000 in 2015 to 64,600 in 2018.

"This dynamic of the tourism sector has contributed to the recognition of our country as a tourism destination, regionally and internationally", said Rosario, at the opening of the Fair, where there are more than 90 exhibitors, including from countries such as South Africa, China and Turkey.

As evidence of foreign recognition, the Prime Minister added, "our country has been winning prizes in international fairs, and has merited reference as a tourist destination of choice, in specialist magazines in this area".

Rosario stressed that reforms such as the liberalisation of Mozambican airspace, and the issuing of a "frontier visa", so that tourists can buy their entry visas on arrival, rather than at Mozambican embassies or consulates, "is helping to improve the business environment and facilitate the entry of tourists".

Before the formal opening ceremony, Rosario visited all the stands of the exhibitors and declared "the quality and diversity of the products and services displayed here are the unequivocal proof that tourism in Mozambique is a strong inducer of linkages with various sectors of activity, with a multiplier effect on job creation and generating income for Mozambicans".

He was pleased with the introduction at Fikani, for the first time, of a programme that will allow international tourism operators to buy Mozambican tourism products and resell them abroad "thus expanding the promotional range of the tourism packages available in our country".