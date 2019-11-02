Kenya: Odhiambo Returns to Kenya 7s Ahead of Olympics Qualifier

Kenya has named a 12-man squad for next week's Africa men's Olympic sevens qualifier in Johannesburg where the winner will earn automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

Kenya is tapping into the experience of wingers Billy Odhiambo "The Kid", Willy Ambaka and long-serving skipper Billy Amonde to lead a youthful team which is bidding to reach their second successive Olympics.

The Rugby Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is slated from November 8-9.

Odhiambo, Mwamba Rugby Club's speedster, was part of the senior players who declined to take up new contracts last season.

He also failed to make the Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans teams for Safari Sevens.

Odhiambo joins the team that is captained by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) forward Andrew Amonde assisted by Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz) and Jacob Ojee (KCB).

"Odhiambo was back from an injury and his fitness levels was still down," said Kenya Sevens coach Paul Feeney.

"I would have fielded him at Safari Sevens but I couldn't risk knowing that he is a good player especially in contact play. He has been looking sharp and impressive."

Feeney said he is confident the team that is a blend of youth and experience will qualify.

"We have had six weeks of great training where the senior and players have supported each other well," said Feeney adding that they could be favourites but they expect some tight games at the qualifier.

The tournament will feature 14 teams including Africa champions Zimbabwe.

SQUAD

Andrew Amonde (Captain), William Ambaka, Alvin Otieno, Bush Mwale, Vincent Onyala, Daniel Taabu, Johnstone Olindi, Oscar Dennis, Billy Odhiambo, Nelson Oyoo, Jeffrey Oluoch (Vice Captain), Jacob Ojee (Vice Captain)

--Additional reporting by AFP.