Tanzania: UK Revises Travel Advisory to Tanzania, Says No Ebola Evidence

1 November 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Kiplagat Edwin

The UK government on Friday revised its travel advisory that had asked British nationals living in and those travelling to Tanzania to exercise caution.

"Following a probable Ebola-related death in September; as of October 31, 2019, Public Health England believes there is no evidence of ongoing active transmission of Ebola in Tanzania," the UK Foreign Office (FCO) said in a statement.

The UK government had last month issued the alert citing "probable Ebola-related death."

"A person has died in Tanzania in September 2019. It appears probable that this is an Ebola-related death. The WHO continues to investigate and has issued a statement," FCO said on October 1.

The Tanzanian government has maintained that no Ebola case has been reported in the country.

In September, it summoned the WHO representative in the country over the agency's statement that it had refused to share information on suspected Ebola cases.

About 75,000 British nationals visit Tanzania every year, according to UK government figures.

Ebola has claimed more than 2,000 lives and there have been over 3,000 confirmed infections in DR Congo alone since the outbreak on August 1, 2018, according to WHO figures.

Tanzania borders DR Congo to the west.

The United States has also issued a travel advisory on travel to Tanzania citing "probable Ebola."

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Ebola
East Africa
External Relations
Health
Tanzania
Europe and Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.