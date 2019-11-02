Uganda to Host Annual Da Vinci Exhibition

2 November 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Jonathan Kamoga

Uganda will host the Leonardo da Vinci Opera Omnia from November 19 to January 5, 2020.

This is an event that showcases true-to-size reproductions of Leonardo's 17 paintings, which are scattered in various locations and museums all around the world.

The exhibition is a collaboration between the Italian Foreign Affairs Ministry and different arts societies and aims to share Italian cultural heritage in different parts of the world annually. The exhibition will take place at the Uganda Museum.

The annual exhibition moves to different parts of the world on a rotational basis to give art lovers who may not get the chance to see the originals a chance to view replicas.

Uganda is the second African country to host the event after Algeria hosted in January.

It is hoped that the exhibition will attract visitors from all over the world as the country seeks to increase its tourist numbers. The exhibition will feature next in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia next year.

"Our objective is to get tourists to stay longer and spend more money in the country as we try to achieve our target of four million visitors by 2020," said Claire Mugabi marketing Manager of Uganda Tourism Board.

Leonardo da Vinci is one of the most influential and revered artists in world history with varied interests ranging from science, music, mathematics and literature to drawing, painting, sculptures and architecture.

Da Vinci made substantial discoveries in the field of anatomy, hydrodynamics, optics and civil engineering despite no formal education.

Among his paintings is the Mona Lisa on display at the Louvre in Paris. It is a half-length portrait painting that has been described as "the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, the most parodied work of art in the world."

"The exhibition will be an art exposure and an educational experience, intended to showcase the culture of the renaissance era through visual information, painted by Leonardo in the 16th century," said Massimiliano Mazzanti Italy's ambassador in Uganda.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.