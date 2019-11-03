South Africa: 'I Forgot About All the Issues and Just Celebrated With Fellow South Africans'

2 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Tears, cheers and what can only be described as exhilaration spread through the capital city on Saturday as the Springboks lifted the Web Ellis trophy.

South Africa dominated England in 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, beating them 32-12.

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe closed the game out and sent Pretorians into overdrive.

Thousands of residents in the capital city gathered at different venues to view the game. One venue, next to Loftus Versveld Stadium, home of the Blue Bulls, was packed to the rafters.

Glued to the big screen a sea of green and gold backers were vocal about every point of play.

Every scrum, line break, line-out and kick was met with elation.

Every point registered on the scoreboard by the Springboks resulted in high fives and hugs between complete strangers.

Mava Kalolo, 22, said he felt the presence of an entire united South Africa at Loftus Park.

Kalolo was among many who became emotional as the final whistle blew.

"The win made me ecstatic. For a moment I forgot about all the issues and just celebrated with fellow South Africans," he told News24.

Matome Moloisi,28, said he knew South Africa would win, but wasn't prepared for the celebrations afterwards.

"I'm so happy, I can't even express it."

Thando Gamnca, 34, said the win was a magical moment for all South Africans.

"[Siya] Kolisi and everyone made the nation proud. Everyone was behind the boys and the spirit could be felt," Gamnca said.

The celebrations spilled out of venues as many Pretorians took to the streets, people in cars hooting, people chanting as they walked on sidewalks was a common sight throughout eastern Pretoria.

