South Africa: We Are the Champions! Kolisi's Brutal Boks Stun England

Photo: @Springboks/Twitter
Captain Siya Kolisi, front left, and team-mates in the changeroom.
2 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Siya Kolisi's monstrous, brutal and beautiful pack of Springbok forwards laid a foundation, not only for winning a rugby game, but for lifting a nation and giving hope to a country in Yokohama on Saturday. The Springboks are world champions and perhaps Madiba's dream of a Rainbow Nation is alive again because of what happened in 80 intense minutes of near-perfect rugby from the Springboks.

'I have never seen South Africa like this. We were playing for the people back home. We can achieve anything if we work together as one.'

- Siya Kolisi, Springbok rugby captain, Yokohama Japan, 2 November 2019

South Africa 32, England 12. That number is etched in history, even now. The underdogs bit the bulldog as the Springboks swept to a deserved third world title with a performance for the ages.

Two tries from dazzling wings Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe in the crucial final quarter, and eight kicks and 22 points from the boot of flyhalf Handré Pollard, tells one story.

But the narratives in this game were numerous and varied. Kolisi's own story, from poverty to the pinnacle of world rugby, is a metaphor for where these Springboks were just 20 months ago,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Springboks Demolish England, Recapture Rugby World Cup Glory!
Springboks Punished by All Blacks in Rugby World Cup Opener
Namibia Loses to Italy in Rugby World Cup Opener
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

