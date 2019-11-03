South Africa: Zwide Stadium Erupts - 'That Is Our Siya, We Are Here for Him'

Photo: @Springboks/Twitter
Captain Siya Kolisi, front left, and team-mates in the changeroom.
2 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

As the national anthem started playing over the big screen set up at the stadium in Siya Kolisi's home town of Zwide in Port Elizabeth, the crowd rose to their feet chanting captain Siya Kolisi's name - and for 80 minutes they never sat down again.

They are here for him. Their Siya. As the crowd at the Zwide Stadium grows from 1,000 to 3,000 in the first half of the Rugby World Cup they all say the same thing: We are here for him. For our Siya. This is Siya's field. They what the hash-tag means. #StrongerTogether.

A few minutes away at Oom Cola's tavern, where Kolisi watched the 2007 World Cup final a few blocks from his family home, the streets were packed before 9am as people started drinking and celebrating.

In New Brighton at Blawa Butchery, former Springbok team manager Zola Yeye gets ready to watch the game. "I am here with some veteran rugby and cricket players," he said.

On the road to Bay West mall where one of the MTN fan sites were set up, an unprecedented traffic jam is possibly only surpassed by Black Friday and the day before Christmas shopping. Children with flags...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

