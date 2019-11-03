Tanzania: PM - You Will Face the Music

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has emphatically reiterated that public officials who frustrate investors through imposition of tough conditions won't be tolerated because their mischief runs counter to the government's efforts to improve the country's business environment.

The Premier also issued an ultimatum to all regions that have not conducted business and investment forums to do so before the end of the year.

He sounded the warning over the weekend during his meeting with Regional Commissioners (RC) in Mtwara, stressing that the government will take stern measures against public officials who fail to implement government directives.

He cited Mtwara DistrictMunicipal as an illustrative case, for setting tough conditions to an investor, NBR International Company Limited.

Mr Majaliwa explained that the investor was eager to invest in Mbawala, Mtwara Region, but he was given ridiculous conditions by the District Municipal, wanting him to pay 31,631,000/- for their meetings.

"This is irksome to the investor, and will not be tolerated by our government," he stated, categorically reiterating that whoever frustrated investors would face the music.

He directed the Mtwara Regional Commissioner (RC) to take proper actions against the officials involved.

The Premier said regions that hadn't hosted business and investment forums should do so at once because they provided a good platform for marketing investment opportunities available in their areas.

"All regions which have not conducted the business forums should do so before the end of this year because they are crucial for marketing the investment opportunities available in your places," he stressed, further explaining that the forums would enable investors make choices on what they would prefer to invest in.

"The government has made major strides to set up good investment guidelines to facilitate this," he added. "With all the efforts the government has put up to create a conducive environment, we do not want to hear any authorities creating stumbling blocks like absurd taxes and conditions that frustrate investors," he remarked.

The Prime Minister commended Mtwara for organising the forum, stating: "The President was glad that Mtwara had also taken the initiative to conduct such forums that bring together investors, which advertises business opportunities in our country."

"Let me stress that investing in Mtwara is the right thing to do, as the region is filled with potential business ventures that any investor can utilise."

The premier remarked that the forum themed 'Invest in Mtwara for big results, the best in cashew nut production and natural gas in Tanzania' will motivate more regions to venture into cultivating the cash crop in which 11 regions are now engaged.

This is among the government's strategic plans, as a way of ascendancy from low to middle income economy.

"The government is welcoming investors to come to the country, for everyone, be it a foreigner or a citizen, our doors are open," he said.

The Minister for Investment, Ms Angela Kairuki, congratulated the nine regions that had held investment and business forums.

She said currently, the ministry was preparing laws for business facilitation to help in the implementation of business systems, adding: "We are continuing with preparations for execution of a business blueprint to improve the country's business climate.