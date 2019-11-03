Tanzania: Drivers Reported to Be Undermined

Dodoma — MORE than 80 per cent of employers who are owners of motor vehicles do not comply with labour laws, including failure to enter into employment contracts with drivers and annual leave does not exist in their dictionaries, the government has revealed.

Moreover, the employers have been engaging drivers for long hours and don't register them in social security schemes, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Disabled, Ms Jenista Mhagama announced on Saturday.

She said the shortcomings in the transporters' labour contracts were ironed out during the consultative meeting between her ministry, leaders of the drivers association, workers union and the transporters.

Ms Mhagama said they had been receiving complaints from the drivers over unfair treatment and denial of their rights by their employers, and thus the government decided to work on the matter to get the actual situation.

The minister said they conducted a survey which involved 787 transporting companies and transporters in 24 regions to see how best the employers implement labour laws and labour relations from July 16 to August 26, this year.

The finding, she said, covered only 90 out of 787 transporting companies and transporters abide by the labour laws and its regulations.

"The survey looked at a number of items such as employment contracts, whether salary packages matched with the government directive of 2013 on the minimum salary scale for the private sector," said Ms Mhagama, adding: "We also checked if the drivers were enrolled in the social security schemes as well drivers complaints on overtime payment, among other rights. "

She said it was realized that the situation was to a great extent due to ignorance of the labour laws for both employers and drivers, hence the frequent labour conflicts in the sector.

The minister said after the consultations they agreed that employment contract terms be improved.

The labour commissioner, the minister said, will have to conduct massive awareness campaigns to drivers and their workers union on the laws and regulations and proper measures to follow when in queries.