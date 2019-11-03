Nigeria: Sokoto Procures Veterinary Equipment for Zonal Offices

The Commissioner for Animal Health and Fisheries Development in Sokoto State, Professor A. U. Junaidu, has explained why the state government procured state-of-the-art veterinary equipment for all its zonal offices in the state.

He told Daily Trust on Sunday that the gesture was to ensure effective service delivery in the state. He added that it would provide an adequate and conducive working environment for the doctors to exercise their duties.

The equipment distributed are two vehicles for ambulatory and call duty outings, X-ray machines (mobile and static), ultrasound machines (mobile and static), desktop computers, automobile machines, surgical lamps, artificial insemination (AI) tools, among others.

"With these tools and equipment, no area in the state is impossible for the veterinarians to reach and provide veterinary services," he stated.

The renowned veterinary and public health expert said that with the provision of this equipment and drugs, diagnosis and treatment of diseases of animals would be easy.