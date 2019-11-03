Nigeria: 11,345 Kebbi Farmers Get FG's Fertiliser

3 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Adebayo

Birnin Kebbi — The Kebbi State Government says it has commenced the distribution of the Federal Government owned-fertilizer to about 11,345 farmers affected by the 2018 flood in eight local government areas of the state.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also distributed 19,000 bags of 50kg NPK 20:10:10 rice seeds and other farm inputs to 2,000 farmers affected by the flood in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state.

The chairman of the SEMA, Alhaji Sanni Dododo, who supervised the distribution of the items to affected farmers at the Birnin Kebbi Local Government secretariat on Tuesday, said over N200m worth of sugarcane seeds would be distributed to sugarcane farmers in Shanga areas of the state.

He said, "Each farmer will get nine bags of fertilizer, three bags of rice seeds, four bottles of insecticide and one sprayer machine. We have told them that they should not give bribe to any member of the agency before getting their inputs."

He said whoever demands money from the farmers would be prosecuted. Last week Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the distribution of 149 trucks of fertilizer and agricultural inputs to the 11,345 victims of the 2018 flood in Kebbi State.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who represented the president in his capacity as the vice-chairman of the National Food Security Council, explained that the distribution was part of the initiative of the council through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Springboks Demolish England, Recapture Rugby World Cup Glory!
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.