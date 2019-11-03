Nigeria: 11,345 Kebbi Farmers Get FG's Fertiliser

Birnin Kebbi — The Kebbi State Government says it has commenced the distribution of the Federal Government owned-fertilizer to about 11,345 farmers affected by the 2018 flood in eight local government areas of the state.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also distributed 19,000 bags of 50kg NPK 20:10:10 rice seeds and other farm inputs to 2,000 farmers affected by the flood in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state.

The chairman of the SEMA, Alhaji Sanni Dododo, who supervised the distribution of the items to affected farmers at the Birnin Kebbi Local Government secretariat on Tuesday, said over N200m worth of sugarcane seeds would be distributed to sugarcane farmers in Shanga areas of the state.

He said, "Each farmer will get nine bags of fertilizer, three bags of rice seeds, four bottles of insecticide and one sprayer machine. We have told them that they should not give bribe to any member of the agency before getting their inputs."

He said whoever demands money from the farmers would be prosecuted. Last week Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the distribution of 149 trucks of fertilizer and agricultural inputs to the 11,345 victims of the 2018 flood in Kebbi State.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who represented the president in his capacity as the vice-chairman of the National Food Security Council, explained that the distribution was part of the initiative of the council through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).