Nigeria: Daily Trust Agric Conference Begins November 26

3 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The third edition of the Daily Trust Agric Conference and Exhibition will hold between November 26 and 27 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference, titled Repositioning Rice, Sugar and Dairy Production for Optimal Yield, is expected to tackle critical issues affecting rice, sugar and dairy production in the country, with the view of increasing output.

Mr Emmanuel Ijewere, the co-chairman, Nigeria Agribusiness Group, is expected to chair the event, while the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammadu Sabo Nanono will be the special guest of honour.

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector, including federal and state ministries; Agric development programmes/projects; the Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC); the National Quarantine Service; Agric Research Council; Agric Research Institutes and the National Sugar Development Council, are expected to participate in the event.

Others expected at the event include agro-allied industries, agrochemical industries, commercial banks, development partners, development banks, rice millers association, paddy rice dealers, and other interested parties.

The event will begin at 9:30am daily.

