Nigeria: Kebbi Onion Farmers Lose N1 Billion to Diseases

3 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Adebayo

Birnin Kebbi — The National Association of Onion Farmers (NAOF) in Kebbi State said its members had lost over N1billion to strange diseases that attacked their farms and storage facilities.

The chairman of the association, Alhaji Bello Uba, told journalists that no fewer than 20,000 farmers were affected.

"We have lost over N1 billion to two strange diseases that affected the seeds we used, as well as the shells of the already ripped onions we put in our local storage facilities," he said.

He said farmers did not have scientific knowledge of the diseases. He called on the government to assist them in identifying the origin of the diseases and their remedy, to prevent further occurrence.

The acting permanent secretary in the state Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal, said they were not aware of the outbreak of any strange disease in the state.

"We don't have any information on the outbreak of any strange disease affecting onions," he said.

He said farmers should write to their local government council, stating the outbreak of diseases, for onward transmission to the ministry. "We assure that we are going to take necessary action," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Springboks Demolish England, Recapture Rugby World Cup Glory!
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.