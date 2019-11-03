Nigeria: Kebbi Onion Farmers Lose N1 Billion to Diseases

Birnin Kebbi — The National Association of Onion Farmers (NAOF) in Kebbi State said its members had lost over N1billion to strange diseases that attacked their farms and storage facilities.

The chairman of the association, Alhaji Bello Uba, told journalists that no fewer than 20,000 farmers were affected.

"We have lost over N1 billion to two strange diseases that affected the seeds we used, as well as the shells of the already ripped onions we put in our local storage facilities," he said.

He said farmers did not have scientific knowledge of the diseases. He called on the government to assist them in identifying the origin of the diseases and their remedy, to prevent further occurrence.

The acting permanent secretary in the state Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal, said they were not aware of the outbreak of any strange disease in the state.

"We don't have any information on the outbreak of any strange disease affecting onions," he said.

He said farmers should write to their local government council, stating the outbreak of diseases, for onward transmission to the ministry. "We assure that we are going to take necessary action," he added.