Tanzania: Shein to Pathologists - I'm Very Close to You

PRESIDENT Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has pledged to work closely with members of the Association of Pathologists Tanzania (APT), noting that their role in improving the diagnosis and investigation of diseases was very important.

Dr Shein, who is a pathologist, gave the pledge during a meeting with his professional colleagues at the State House in Zanzibar.

The President, who has been the patron of the association since 2014, said that he was delighted to work with pathologists in the country and was optimistic that the intended goal would be reached as he advised young pathologists to join the association.

The President remarked: "I am pleased to be the patron of the association. I will continue serving the association to the best of my abilities. Young people should be encouraged to study pathology so that we can have enough laboratory experts."

Dr Shein pointed out that the ongoing efforts to improve health in the country could not succeed without acknowledging the role of pathologists.

The APT Chairperson, Dr Charles Massambu, thanked Dr Shein for his closeness to the association, particularly being its patron, noting that his contribution to the development of pathology in the country was great.

Dr Massambu said that achievements of the association was to improve laboratories in the country, in both Zanzibar and the Mainland. While in Zanzibar, the APT members visited tourist attraction sites.