Tanzania: Shein to Pathologists - I'm Very Close to You

3 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sundaynews

PRESIDENT Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has pledged to work closely with members of the Association of Pathologists Tanzania (APT), noting that their role in improving the diagnosis and investigation of diseases was very important.

Dr Shein, who is a pathologist, gave the pledge during a meeting with his professional colleagues at the State House in Zanzibar.

The President, who has been the patron of the association since 2014, said that he was delighted to work with pathologists in the country and was optimistic that the intended goal would be reached as he advised young pathologists to join the association.

The President remarked: "I am pleased to be the patron of the association. I will continue serving the association to the best of my abilities. Young people should be encouraged to study pathology so that we can have enough laboratory experts."

Dr Shein pointed out that the ongoing efforts to improve health in the country could not succeed without acknowledging the role of pathologists.

The APT Chairperson, Dr Charles Massambu, thanked Dr Shein for his closeness to the association, particularly being its patron, noting that his contribution to the development of pathology in the country was great.

Dr Massambu said that achievements of the association was to improve laboratories in the country, in both Zanzibar and the Mainland. While in Zanzibar, the APT members visited tourist attraction sites.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Health
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Springboks Demolish England, Recapture Rugby World Cup Glory!
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.