Tanzania: One Health Method Stressed As Very Key

HEALTH experts have recommended adoption of a one health approach in the country as part of the strategies for reducing antimicrobial resistance in humans caused by medicine injected into animals.

Speaking during a professorial public lecture on wicked health problems and the one health approach in Tanzania, epidemiology professor Japhet Kilewo said that animals can also cause antimicrobial resistance in human beings if the withdrawal period was not considered after treating them.

"When animals are treated with the same type of medicine used to treat humans, and a person eats products like eggs, milk or meet of such animals before the safe period, this means the foodstuffs still have antibiotics and the person consuming them will in the long run be affected," he said.

Professor Killewo explained that when a person consumes antibiotics with no ailments, the body will create a certain familiarity with the medicine slowly, and will later create antimicrobial resistance, and when in need of such medicine it will no longer cure him or her.

He stressed that the antibiotics contained in the produce cannot be removed through cooking and the only way to avoid such health risks was to observe the withdrawal period of 14 days after treating the animals.

"The problem of antimicrobial resistance is increasing at an alarming rate, my worry is that time will come when we will go to the hospitals with just normal ailments and doctors will fail to treat us; because instead of getting medicine we will be getting sweets that wouldn't cure us."

He said there was a need of one health approach to solve the complex wicked health problems through the interdisciplinary strategy to address health issues from an integral perspective, which includes a combination of environmental, animal and human health.

Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) professor of veterinary medicine specialized in health of aquatic animals Robinson Mdegela, stressed that there was a need for the one health concept to be known and used to curb infectious diseases between animals and human beings.

"It is known that 60 percent of diseases in the world involve animals and human beings," he noted, adding: "You cannot fight against such diseases fully without using the concept of one health. This cooperation involving wild, domestic, or aquatic animals and humans is of great importance."

He said medicine like streptomycin is commonly used in animals, but in humans it is preserved to be used in treating Tuberculosis (TB).

"Such a concept will facilitate cooperation between these sectors and help solve the antimicrobial resistance problem that is persisting."