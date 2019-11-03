Tanzania: Six Murder Suspects Okayed to Do Exams

Bukoba — SIX students of Katoro Islamic Secondary School who are facing a murder charge related to a Form Four student have been allowed to sit the National Form Four examinations scheduled to commence on November 4, this year, it has been reliably learnt.

Reports from the Bukoba Central prison said the Executive Secretary of the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA), had given a green light allowing the suspects to do so.

Earlier, the students had raised a request before Bukoba Resident Magistrate Ms Frola Kaijage to that end, who advised them to channel their request through NECTA.

Two more suspects have been joined in the murder case. Before Bukoba District Magistrate's Court on Thursday were Sharif Amri (19) and Fahad Abdulaziz (20), both students of Katoro Islamic Secondary School.

Prosecuting State Attorney Haruna Shomari told the fully-packed courtroom that the two accused together with six others jointly murdered Muddy Mswadiku Said (19), who was a Form Four Student at Katoro Islamic Secondary School.

The offence was allegedly committed on April 14, this year.

Other accused persons were identified as Badru Issa Tibagilirwage (27), a security guard, Majaliwa Abdu (35) a teacher, Usama Ramadhan (17), Sharifu Uledi (19), Hussein Mussa (20) and Abdallah Juma (19), all students at Katoro Islamic Secondary School.

The accused were not allowed to enter a plea because the murder case will be heard by the High Court.

Resident Magistrate Ms Flora Kaijage adjourned the PI Case No 18/2019 to November 11, this year and she ordered the accused to be remanded in custody.

On March 6, this year High Court Judge Lameck Mlacha convicted Respicius Patrick Mutazangira (51), a teacher at Kibeta Primary School in Bukoba Municipal Council of the murder of a Standard Five pupil, and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Two teachers - Mutazangira and Helieth Gerald (47) were facing a Murder Case PI 56/2018 for the murder of Sperius Eradius (14), who was a Standard Five pupil at Kibeta Primary School. The offence was committed on August 27, last year.

Judge Mlacha noted that Mutazangira acted with malice aforethought by punishing the late Eradius using a piece of firewood and a compass to force him to confess to have stolen Helieth's wallet.

Plus, remarks in Kiswahili that Mutazangira uttered while punishing the deceased saying..."Ngoja niwaoneshe nguvu ya jiwe" and "Nitakuwekea alama ya kudumu utakayowaonesha wajukuu wako,"clearly indicated that he had intention to kill the pupil. Loosely translated, the remarks, respectively, meant: "Let me show you the power of a stone," and "I will put a mark on your body that you will show your grandchildren".