African Union Partners Drum Up for Solid Judicial Systems

Kampala — CHIEF justices and other legal practitioners from African Union partner states have committed themselves to building a strong judiciary in order to enhance human rights.

While Ugandan Chief Justice Bart Katureebe pledged that Uganda's will be a beacon and hope to all, the Tanzanian representative wants all challenges ironed out, including bad and outdated laws.

Justice Katureebe said the Ugandan Judiciary had come of age, from when it could not even be imagined to be hosts to an International Judicial Dialogue that is underway here to one that is bestowed with huge confidence.

The CJ noted that Uganda was having a good status as treasurer of human rights and good international relations and that he would unceasingly ensure the Judiciary was acceded by all to get justice on time.

The three-day meeting that is regulated by the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) is under the theme 'Tackling Contemporary Human Rights Issues: The Role of the Judiciary in Africa'.

It brings together CJs from across Africa, presidents and judges of human rights courts and tribunals, a few diplomats and journalists from Africa, America and Europe.

Justice of the Court of Appeal of Tanzania, Mr Augustine Mwarija, noted that human rights had their own costs, and so, there was a need to set priorities to ensure that at the end of the day they were accessed by all.

Justice Mwarija, who represented Tanzania CJ Professor Ibrahim Juma, said all challenges in access to justice had to be discussed by delegates and subsequently proposals coined to get rid of them.

He noted that outdated and bad laws should be impugned and a focus on growing the economy for economic stability and ensured access to human rights was a right approach as proposed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday when inaugurating the meeting.

"The main theme here is on how to tackle contemporary human rights issues as a Judiciary ... it's a fact that human rights are costly and we need good economies to have better access ... as the economies grow human rights are likely to thrive more with right leadership," said Justice Mwarija.

The East African Court of Justice Registrar, Mr Yufnalis Okubo, called upon executives, legal practitioners and all citizens, to adhere to laws of respective land and of regional communities so as to ensure good governance and rule of law.

He appealed to members of the executive branch to allocate enough funds to the Judiciary so that it is able to serve justice on time and to all.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Legal Affairs External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said it was unfortunate that the Judiciary in many countries were least allocated in terms of yearly budgets but people boasted that they would go to courts to get justice.

Tanzanian Ambassador to Uganda Mr Aziz Mlima, said there were many challenges to be addressed in terms of human rights.

He said the laws should be in accordance with the heartbeats of respective societies and should not just be imposed on people.

He said that as hairstyle is determined by the shape of a respective head, African problems should always get African solutions and that principle of a basic law should be to make people live in harmony and iron out their challenges.

Mr Tamambele Simba from the AfCHPR was of the view that states and state organs should always ensure human rights were treasured as are the ones liable once such rights are tempered with. The Dialogue continues today.