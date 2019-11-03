Tanzania: RPCs Given a Meet the People Directive

MINISTER for Home Affairs Kangi Lugola, has directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro to direct Regional Police Commissioners (RPCs) to set aside one day in a month to meet with people and solve their problems.

The directive comes a month after President John Magufuli ordered all leaders countrywide to resolve people's problems within their jurisdictions instead of waiting for national leaders' tours.

Speaking after his official visit at police headquarters in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, Mr Lugola said, for a long time, he had been receiving complaints, and it was high time RPCs and Officers Commanding District (OCDs) to work together and start resolving people's problems.

"They need to set a schedule each month to meet with the public to listen to their concerns; it is time to get out of offices. After their meetings, they will be required to submit a feedback to the IGP especially on what they believe they cannot resolve before it comes to the ministry," he noted.

Minister Lugola said by doing so, many people stop coming to public rallies with placards because the police force has not taken time to listen to their concerns.

During his tour in Sumbawanga District last month, Dr Magufuli ordered leaders, including Regional Commissioners (RCs), District Commissioners and Members of Parliament (MPs) to devise mechanisms that will help in fixing a myriad of problems haunting citizens.

Concerning Local Government elections, he explained that the Police Force had already prepared an action plan for all areas where campaigning and elections will be conducted.

He said stern measures will be taken against those who planned to disrupt campaigns.

"During these campaigns, such people will not be able to harass or mislead anyone, I am warning politicians not to use offensive language or do anything to breach the peace as the police will not hesitate to bring you down from the platform to keep you away from spilling poison," he remarked.

On cyber crime, he said, regardless of the kind of offences, the police force is well organised in both human resources and working tools, and so criminals should stop deceiving themselves that they have the opportunity to commit such crimes and not be identified or detained.

Mr Lugola said over the past few months some Tanzanians have been complaining about cyber crime and that the police are not taking any measures but "let me assure you that we are well organized."

Regarding cattle rustlers, he said the practice was still rampant in some parts of the country, and warned the raiders and urged community members to report anyone involved in the practice.