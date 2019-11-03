Tanzania: 2019 Wasafi Festival Goes Next Level

BONGO Flava megastar, Nasib Abdul (Diamond Platinumz) has pledged to donate 20 per cent of the proceeds of the of 2019 Wasafi Festival Grand finale to assist children who are to undergo heart surgery at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institution (JKCI).

The festival comes to a climax on November 9th at Postal ground, Kijitonyama in Dar es Salaam where Diamond has already promised to stage an international show for the city's residents.

However, breaking the good news on Friday night during an interview with Wasafi media, Diamond revealed that he always feel touched whenever the issue of children struggling to get medical assistance from heart complications is raised.

"I want to declare here that 20 per cent of the money to be generated from the final show will be channelled towards helping to cover medical bills of the sick children at JKCI," he said Adding, Diamond also announced that personally, he is going to assist 10 children who will fully be operated at the same hospital.

"I am a product from the street. I came from the street and I know how it feels in terms of difficulties people face especially children that's why I have decided to wholeheartedly be part and parcel to positively transform their lives," he said.

In addition, the Kanyaga hitmaker called upon fellow artistes and other Tanzanians to donate whatever they have towards assisting children who are in between life and death such that they need to be instantly operated.

He then named Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (WizKid) as one of the top international artistes expected to blaze the stage on the day.

Speaking during the same interview, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda revealed that there are 512 children from across the country waiting to undergo heart surgeries at JKCI.

According to him, the cost of operation varies from one child to another but the minimum amount for one child to be fully operated is 2m/- saying the extra amount is being covered by the government.

"I grew up in a poor family and to be where I am, it's because of good people who saw the potential in me and did not hesitate to offer a helping hand hence when it comes to the issue of assisting others, I always take the leading part," Makonda said.

"It is sad when a doctor tells you that this child will pass away in a two-week time if heart operation is delayed and this is the news one is likely to hear at JKCI where these children are waiting for surgeries," he said.

He then disclosed that on Tuesday, he will lead a procession of people who will go to the JKCI to donate whatever they have to the ill children.

In another development, Makonda said plans are underway to make Dar es Salaam a sleepless city where people can do their activities around the clock just like the way major cities are known for.