Africa: Yanga to Give Their All in Pyramids Tie

It's do or die for Tanzanian envoys Young Africans who face Pyramids hurdle today in the Total CAF Confederation Cup play-off round match in Cairo.

Yanga need an outright twogoal margin win away from home to secure a group stage. The team's Head coach Mwinyi Zahera believes his side can outscore their opponents at their own backyard.

"The 2-1 loss in the first leg, does it make the job difficult? Maybe yes. I saw enough from the first leg that makes me confident we can go there and score two or more goals. We have a good chance and football is all about scoring goals. We have the ability and belief," he said.

The two teams meet in the second leg match which will decide who deserves to progress to the group stage of the contest and the pressure is on the country's representatives who need nothing less than victory.

A late Papy Tshishimbi strike helped to restore hope to his side which arrived in Egypt yesterday ready for the tense away reverse match against a team which eyes to reach in the competition's group stage for the first time.

However, speaking shortly before the trip, Zahera said they have trained a lot on how to attack and score goals hence winning in Egypt is their top target.

"Football is extraordinary and anything can happen. The most important thing for us is to always be alert throughout the match because if we lose concentration, they can surely punish us," he said.

Zahera recalled the second goal by Pyramids as lack of concentration by his charges insisting that they need to avoid committing the same blunders in today's game.

"If they scored two goals here, we can equally do the same at their backyard," the DR Congo coach said.

Also, speaking via a telephone interview from Egypt, the club's Vice- Chairman, Fredrick Mwakalebela said Pyramids FC is just an ordinary team there such that they are too defeated by small teams in their league.

"Here, Pyramids FC is not a team which is feared a lot and that gives us an upper hand to post tangible results in our upcoming match," he said.

Yanga will miss the service of centre back Kelvin Yondani who did not travel after picking a red card in the first leg match but his void is expected to be filled by Lamine Moro.

The 25 year old Ghanaian defender will have to take charge of the defensive responsibilities for his club despite not playing in the past encounter.

However, many Yanga fans have expressed concerns about the team's blunt striking force the team has especially bearing in mind that their top striker David Molinga is not playing due to licence issues.

A contingent of 20 players is in Egypt since Thursday ready for the tough mission. An advanced party of two officials, namely vice-chairman, Fredrick Mwakalebela and executive committee member, Ally Salum, arrived in Egypt on Wednesday.

"All of the players are fit and ready for the encounter, I'm sure of good results in Egypt," according to the club's communication officer, Hassan Bumbuli.

Aggregate winners of the play offs will qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. For Yanga to qualify for group stage, they must win by either two goals or more without conceding a goal.

In eight previous encounters against Egyptian clubs, Yanga have never emerged aggregate winners.

Yanga have lost five times to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, twice to their Cairo rivals, Zamalek, and once to Ismaily.