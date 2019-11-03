Tanzania: Simba Sans Kagere Test Mbeya

WOUNDED Mainland Premier League defending champions, Simba test Mbeya City hurdle at Uhuru Stadium first time missing the services of their 'hit-man' Meddie Kagere.

Simba will be seeking a solace just four days after losing their first match to Mwadui FC at Kambarage stadium in Shinyanga.

The loss to Mwadui, forces Simba to hit the ground running to ensure they regain their winning run and consolidate their position at the league's helm.

Still on the driver's seat with 18 points, Patrick Aussems side, are looking to win their seventh game by beating Mbeya City today.

But the biggest worry is the absence of their top striker Kagere, who has scored the majority of goals for the team so far. Kagere is out of today's game because he is serving a match ban.

The comeback of their towering skipper, John Bocco, is an obvious relief to the club as the player can fill Kagere's void. Bocco has missed all seven matches of the Premier League due to injury.

Bocco will form a striking partnership with Ibrahim Ajib and Miraji Athumani in the absence of Kagere who until to-date has scored seven goals followed by Athumani with four goals.

Also the return of defenders; Mohamed Hussein and Shomari Kapombe and midfield maestro Jonas Mkude is also a major boost for the defending champions as the trio didn't travel to Arusha and Shinyanga because they were still nursing injuries.

Bocco-Kagere partnership has been lethal to their opponents when they played, and it will be there again when Simba meet Tanzania Prisons next week.

Simba kicked off their title-defence campaign brilliantly winning their first six games consecutively 3-1 against JKT Tanzania, 2-1, Mtibwa, 3-0 against Kagera Sugar, 2-0 against, Biashara United while also punished Azam FC 1-0 before winding the winning run with 1-0 win over Singida United 1-0 in Arusha.

They lost 1-0 to Mwadui in their seventh outing at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga with the winner for hosts netted by Gerald Mdamu.

After hosting Mbeya City on Sunday, Simba will face another Mbeya region side, Tanzania Prisons on November 7th at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam a day before the club hold its annual general assembly.

Commenting on today's match , Mbeya City head coach, Juma Mwambusi predicted a tough encounter as their host will be only looking for a win to restore pride after their previous loss.

Mwambusi, whose side earned a barren draw in their previous game against Mwanza's Alliance, further disclosed they respect their opponents and he had prepared his players to work hard and win vital points.

In the previous season Simba won both rounds against Mbeya City who are currently placed 16th on the league table.

Simba won 2-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the first round before emerging 2-1 victors away at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya in the second round.