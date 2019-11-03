Tanzania: Promoting Child Restraint Use Key to Curbing Injury, Death in Road Crashes

opinion

TANZANIA is among countries in Africa lacking laws providing protection to children riding in motor vehicles through mandatory use of child restraints, despite the device being one of the improvements in road safety management saving thousands of lives in industrialised countries.

Legal loopholes in the use of child restraints that are effective in protecting children from injury while traveling in vehicles resulted in extremely low use of the life-saving seat among car owners in the country. This is so because the whole exercise of purchasing, installing and use of the restraints is left in the hands of car owners.

Several parents interviewed in Dar es Salaam confirmed having no child restraints in their vehicles due to low awareness and inadequate promotion of the child safety seat usage under the circumstances of no mandatory legislation.

Ester Urrasa, a mother of three, told this reporter that she is not aware of child restraints even though she has owned a car for a long time. "I had my first car when I was in secondary school, I only know of seat-belts in the car and not child restraints," she says.

However, the lucky few parents who have installed child restraints in their vehicle say the seats are ideal especially during an instant scene that could shake the car while in motion.

"Child restraints are effectively useful for child protection in motor vehicles not only do they help save them from injuries during car crash, they are useful when driving the vehicle with a child as it will be secured even without an adult sitting next to the restrained child," says Mariam Said, who is a mother of two.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018 indicates that road traffic injuries are now one of the leading causes of death for children between 5-14 years and young adults between 15-29 years of age.

The organisation calls for enacting and enforcing legislation on key behavioural risk factors including seat-belts and child restraints which are among the critical components of an integrated strategy to prevent road traffic deaths.

It goes on to say that the legislation requires children to use a child seat at least until 10 years /135 cm, specifying standards for child restraints and restricts children under a certain age or height from sitting in the front seat.

According to the organisation, the countries which meet the criteria are considered to have a good child restraint law as it states that placing children in the seats is the best way to protect them in case of a crash especially when they are younger.

A review of the effectiveness of child restraints compared the risk of injury to children in different seating positions in cars. Children who sit at the rear without child restraints have around 25 per cent lower risk of being injured than children who sit in the front without restraints.

For children using restraints in both seating positions the risk in the rear is 15 per cent lower than in the front. In order to be effective, WHO says that child restraint systems must be appropriate to the age and the size of the child, meet safety standards and the be installed correctly.

The child protection should be used until children are well protected by the adult seat belt which does not happen before the child is about 135-cm high or about 10 years old.

Push for legal framework As road safety stakeholders in the country push for the enactment of laws on child restraints and other risks factors, the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) plans to set national standards for child restraints, a move aimed at opening up a market for child restraints in Tanzania.

TBS Officer responsible for Standards, Mr Yona Africa made the revelation recently, noting that currently, the country has no policy on child restraints standards, as the products were rarely used in the country.

"For now, there is need for child restraints--- members of public have been pushing for this and for that matter we have reasons to set national standards on the child seats," he said, adding the plan will be implemented in the next financial year (2019/2020).

If TBS establishes the national standards, Tanzania is likely to become one of the first countries in East Africa with national standards on child restraints. According to WHO, African countries with such standards include Angola and South Africa, and 33 countries, representing 652 million people, currently have laws on child restraint systems that align with best practices.

Call for awareness campaign A road safety ambassador and legal analysts with Tanzania Law Society (TLS), Mr Markphason Buberwa, suggests interventional efforts focusing on increasing awareness that will be combined with education in promoting child restraints before enactment of the law on the products.

"Mandatory law on child restraints is a supreme plan that the country should put in place to protect children in motor vehicles,