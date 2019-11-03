Malawi: 1000 Houses for Security Agencies in 2019/20 Financial Year, Says Minister Vuwa

2 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanangwa Mtawali

Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Symon Vuwa Kaunda MP, says construction of 10,000 houses promised to security agencies in 2014 continues in earnest in the 2019/2020 financial year with 1000 homes set to be constructed across the country by the end of the year.

Vuwa at Malawi Prison Services headquarters...

Kaunda said this in Zomba when he toured sites at Malawi Prison Services headquarters and Changalaume Barracks where part of the 1000 houses will be constructed.

According to Kaunda, Malawi Defense Force and Malawi Police Service will get 400 houses each while Immigration Department and Prison Services will get 100 each.

In previous media interviews, Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, claimed that only 200 houses had been built since 2014, attracting criticism that the Democratic Progressive Party led adminstration has failed to live up to its promise.

But Kaunda said government is committed to building the houses to ensure that security personnel have improved accomodation standards.

"This is just the beginning. The State President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, is committed to improving the status of security agencies. The President has directed that By 2024, the 10,000 houses must be constructed," said Kaunda.

The minister disclosed that the lead supervisor and consultant for the project, Malawi Housing Corporation, has already presented the designs of the houses to be constructed.

While in Zomba, Kaunda also inspected some houses under the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Program (DAHSP).

He assured the beneficiaries that government remains committed to improving housing for the low income earners in the country.

Said Kaunda, "The government under the leadership of Professor Mutharika is committed to ensuring the welfare of all people by providing decent and affordable housing as a very basic need".

The minister advised officials involved in the administration of the program to continue working hand in hand with beneficiaries and communities so that the program achieves its main objectives.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

